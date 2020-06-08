While we continue life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you during this period of self-isolation, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

There's an overall mist that pervades the picture this week, so if you're not seeing everything clearly, it's a question of waiting until it lifts. Late June when Mars enters your sign, remaining until early next year will be a hugely dynamic time. For now, get yourself ready.

Learning when to let go and when to hold on is one of the major lessons in life. Can you do both at the same time? In other words, release yourself from attachment to outcomes but at the same time do what you can to make it all work.

You find it easy to adapt and adjust to almost any situation, yet your pet bugbear is when you don't know what's going on. Real information is in short supply and in addition you might find certain people or situations somewhat mystifying. All will be revealed – but not this week!

Long term plans are simply not possible right now. Besides you have a total solar eclipse in your own sign coming up on June 21st that places a significant emphasis on your new beginning. In the meantime, take small steps and allow your incredibly powerful antennae to guide you.

You may sense that people are not being entirely honest when it comes to negotiating the terms of agreements, or perhaps their views are clouded by the uncertainty of the current climate. So, it is up to you to decide if your gut instinct trusts them or you would be better off waiting before committing yourself.

You can't always have 20/20 vision, even with a Virgo eagle eye. Currently there is an aura of misinformation and certain relationships seems to be under a cloud. Stand back and observe whether you have done enough fixing and whether it is worth continuing your efforts. At the very least you need a break.

Your daily life seems to be in a continual process of adjustment rather than a defined rhythm at the moment. You just have to take it one day at a time, making micro-shifts with your responses and priorities accordingly. You may actually find this easier to do than most people as your default setting is adaptation.

For some Scorpios this could be a very creative time. You are uplifted by your hopes and dreams, yet aware that the reality has to match up. At the moment there is a disconnect between your longing for how life could be and where you actually are. It's a perfect time to go Zen and accept what is.

This isn't the time to ignore any warning signs. The faults in the system may be showing up and need attending to. You love to charge along in a blaze of optimism, but it's the details and practicalities that can trip you up, so being careful is strongly advised.

Life may seems a little blurred around the edges. Especially when it comes to exchanges of communication, projects and plans. You have an ideal in mind, yet it seems as far away as a fantasy land. In which case, keep to your vision and allow more time for it to come to fruition.

You probably feel some people are being hugely unrealistic at the moment, due to the presence of clear-sighted Saturn in your sign. From this vantage point, you can point out the flaws in their argument, but don't expect them to see sense. It seems this week that people believe what they want to believe!

As Mars and Neptune join forces in your sign this week, you're in something of a magical, mystery tour. This could be an annoying departure from the plans you wish to manifest. However, there's an underlying sense that you have a lot to give others in the way of empathy and intuition at this time.

