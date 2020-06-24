This is what your summer will look like depending on your star sign Find out what the stars have in store for you...

Astrology expert Francesca Oddie is looking to the future and has shared what your summer will look like, depending on your star sign.

Francesca, who has teamed up with Worcester Bosch, said of last weekend's solar eclipse: "This is a big one! It's a North Node eclipse at the Summer Solstice with the New Moon in Cancer. This means it's all about resetting your life. Think about it like moving into a new house that has been completely refurbished; a deep cleanse, white walls, and a brand-new heating system."

Read on to see what your future holds…

Aries is a clear and direct energy. While they see the world in black and white, they are also impassioned and frequently 'see red'. With such an impulsive nature, you can expect an Aries to wake up in the morning, have a quick, very hot shower and be out of the house within 15 minutes. You'll find these signs ready to hit the town and make some (socially distanced) waves, regardless of where they are in the world.

Taurus is the earthiest of all the earth signs. As they are so grounded, Taurus will feel at ease spending their summer at home. Take this time to rest, relax and restore your energy. A home filled with 'earthy' colours, plants and a well-stocked fridge will elicit the warming feelings of security and protection for a Taurus.

The sign of curiosity needs to feel inspired. They will spend summer indulging in books, computers, iPads, kindles and places to sit and absorb information as fast as possible. Gemini's desire to explore is internal, they understand that a comfortable environment will lead to that feeling of warmth that we all desire to feel 'at home'. You can expect to find Geminis reading in the garden, perhaps using cookbooks to plan for a party, all the while staying close to home.

The solar eclipse is in Cancer, meaning this is the time to shine for these true summer babies! Regardless of where Cancerians are spending their summer, if their family are there, they'll be happy. Cancerians love their home, because their loved ones can be together. The kitchen is the heart of the home, so you can count on them to be taking friends for ice cream, cooking for their loved ones at any chance they get and doing all of the washing up by themselves.

A summer at home is a summer of fun when you're with a Leo. Leo homes are designed for entertaining. They love getting dressed up and showing off their luxury items. If you want a summer barbeque, visit your Leo friend. They're probably already grilling! A Leo's summer will be filled with fun from the comfort of their own home. It really is your castle and it is here where you can socialise with the people you love.

Spending more time at home will only mean one thing for Virgos; a cleaning frenzy! They will want everywhere extra clean, and cool, in summer. Spending time at flower markets, planting herbs at home and a spot of aromatherapy will go a long way for Virgos' mental wellbeing this summertime. Who needs a holiday when your home feels like an oasis of calm!

Of all the signs Libra is the most inclined to need a beautifully stylish home, come summer or winter! Libra is the sign of interior design, balance and harmony. They will be found using their downtime to fix the wonky pictures on the walls and making sure everything has its place in the home. Libra in the Summer will want to have everywhere looking immaculate before their friends' pop round for a cheeky afternoon cocktail.

Scorpios need privacy. This summer, a secluded roof terrace will be their best friend. In the evenings, they'll spend time with friends in a dark, cosy room with the curtains drawn watching a challenging film. They will love making their very own man/woman cave, but in the spirit of the summer solar eclipse, they should switch it up and allow their close ones to join in on this fun!

Sagittarius lives for adventure! Sags don't seek comfort; they seek out new experiences and love to be out and about. While they might rest from their constant exploration in Winter, staying cosy at home; Summer is the time to roam. The idea of spending the whole summer at home will be tough for a Sagittarius, however they should take this as an opportunity to explore their local area.

It's always go, go, go for Capricorns. A holiday gives them time to reset and refocus, so it's important that they still take time for themselves. Pulling the drawbridge up for a couple of weeks in August will sustain their ambitious and relentless work ethic. Run a hot bath and take the load off, Capricorn!

The most chilled out sign of them all, Aquarius might not even notice the seasons change, let alone the solar eclipse! Their priorities are focused on friendship, variety, and time alone throughout the entire year. So, an Aquarius in summer will do all of these things, whenever they feel like it. Don't try to make plans with an Aquarius, they might wake up and decide they need some time alone. Yes, this solar eclipse is the perfect time to switch things up, but Aquarius are already all over this.

A summer at home will see Pisces with all of the windows open to feel as close to nature as possible. You can expect long walks near rivers, beaches, or anywhere close to water. The home of the fish will have long showers in the morning and classic music playing throughout the day to help them feel soothed and safe.

