Scream's Neve Campbell purchased $2.8million LA home 14 years after fleeing city

Scream fans will likely be delighted to see Neve Campbell, 48, back on the big screen alongside Courteney Cox, but we're curious about her time off-screen.

The House of Cards actress – who was formerly married to Jeff Colt from 1995 to 1998 and John Light from 2007 to 2011 – lives in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles with her partner JJ Feild and their son Caspian. Although Neve is notoriously private when it comes to her home in Sherman Oaks, Dirt reported that she bought it for $2.8million in 2020.

The purchase may have come as a surprise to her fans, since she previously lived in LA but fled to Islington, London in 2007. "I had security because of a stalker, which was horrible," she told The Guardian in 2016, adding: "I was sitting in LA getting sad. I lived there for 13 years and I never felt at home. LA is very isolating. It’s not a walking city and it’s not a very cultured city. In London I got culture, that’s for sure."

Her new LA house boasts two buildings – one on the street level with a garage and space for a studio, and a two-story house up the hill which has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Other features include an outdoor swimming pool with a private terrace, and a children’s playset which we imagine is a big hit with her nine-year-old son.

Inside, listing photos show an all-white kitchen with an island unit and a large bay window flooding the space with natural light. It leads to a dining area with a table and chairs, while there is also an attic that could be turned into a spacious home office.

The neutral colourscheme and large fireplaces throughout offer a warm and inviting feel to the spacious property.

Neve and JJ are also thought to own a property in Brooklyn, New York. No doubt the couple have put their own stamp on the interior of their latest house – and judging by the glimpses she's shared inside her other properties, it is likely filled with colour.

Photos the actress shared with her Instagram followers have shown a black table that appears to be positioned on a terrace area where she previously celebrated Mother's Day, a green velvet sofa and a patterned cream rug in the living room where she was pictured cuddling Caspian, and multicoloured bed covers that were visible when she was treated to breakfast in bed.

