Sophie Wessex at 50: See her royal style evolution

The Queen's beloved daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, turns 50 on Tuesday and the official royal family’s twitter kicked off the celebration with an adorable picture of the royal as a child next to her most recent birthday portrait and another of her dressed up as Cinderella.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Sophie, Countess of Wessex who turns 50 today #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/4DAxtnM6Tw — BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) January 20, 2015

Over the years, Queen Elizabeth has asked her daughter-in-law, who married her youngest son in 1999, to attend official engagements on her behalf. (Even on her birthday, Sophie is on a royal assignment for her.)

So the public has had a chance to see how the mother-of-two's style has evolved from simple and pretty to bolder choices that have won her international fashion praise and recognition. In 2013, she was asked to become the patron of the London College of Fashion.

Sophie was a picture-perfect wedding guest in peach in 2011



"The key with Sophie is that she's really on trend without being outrageously trendy," her close friend, jewelry designer Belinda Hadden told our sister publication in the UK, HELLO! magazine. "She looks after herself without being obsessive.

“She is content with life and at total peace and it shows. She is beautiful."

The mother of Louise, 11, and James, 7, has been a loyal supporter of British brands such as Bruce Oldfield, Emilia Wickstead and Erdem (also a Kate Middleton favorite).

And though, the Countess has long been an integral part of the royal family, quietly carrying out her duties, her style has become more and more talked about.

