Zara Tindall puts baby number two plans on hold for the Olympics

Prince George and his new sibling won't be getting a new first cousin anytime soon. Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter and mother of Mia, 1, is putting her baby plans on hold because she has her sights set on the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Zara and Mike's plans for baby number two have been put on hold for the time being Photo: Getty Images

The accomplished Olympian has said that she and her husband Mike Tindall have put their plans for baby number two on hold so that she can focus on qualifying for the Olympics.

"It means I won't be able to have any more children between now and then," Zara told the Financial Times. And during the interview she also opened up about how she has found it hard to get back in shape following Mia's birth. "What surprised me about having a baby is losing all your fitness and how tough it is to get it back," she said, adding that she was back on her horse High Kingdom 12 weeks after giving birth and has been trying to regain her fitness levels by swimming and cycling. "I try to work out on an exercise bike first thing in the morning," said Zara.

Zara is hoping to qualify for the 2016 Olympic Games Photo: Getty Images

The 33-year-old, who tied the knot with former England rugby player Mike in Edinburgh on July 30, 2011, revealed that she has been able to balance motherhood with her riding commitments as the family-friendly nature of the eventing circuit means that Mia can come along to training and competitions. "I don't have to go the entire day missing her," said Zara, who is regularly seen at horse riding events with her little one.

Zara at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this month Photo: Getty Images

Zara, who lives with her husband and daughter in a cottage on her mother Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate Gatcombe Park, recently showed her support for the Cheltenham Festival.



Prince William's cousin, who is a regular guest at the annual sporting event, made a series of stylish appearances throughout the festival, stepping out in a custom-made navy coat by Paul Costello on the first day of the races.