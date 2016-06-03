Queen Letizia wears sparkling $19.90 earrings from Zara

Queen Letizia of Spain is known for her style (especially her amazing collection of shoes), and her ability to regally rock a priceless tiara. But as she stepped out for an official engagement this week, she showed that swoon-worthy jewels don't have to break the bank, donning a pair of gem-encrusted earrings that looked like they could be from the royal family's treasures, but actually cost under $20.

CLICK FOR FULL PHOTO GALLERY

Queen Letizia's earrings are from Zara and cost just $19.90 Photo: Getty Images, zara.com

For a sunny spring day visiting the 'El Bosco' 5th Centenary Anniversary Exhibition at Madrid's famed Prado museum with former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix, King Felipe's wife set off her leather Hugo Boss skirt suit with 'Colorful Gems Earrings' from Spanish fashion chain Zara. The affordable chandelier earrings, studded with blue, clear and amber stones, have a pricetag of just $19.90.

Queen Letizia's fave embroidered jacket from Zara





King Felipe and Queen Letizia with Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands during the visit to Madrid's Prado Museum Photo: Getty Images

Letizia again showed she's the Queen of cool jewelry when she donned convertible earrings by an up-and-coming Spanish brand for two engagements this week as well. She accented the rich tones of one of her favorite berry-colored dresses with earrings from one of her newly-discovered labels, Coolook.

Kate Middleton attends official engagement in $90 Zara jacket





This week Queen Letizia also wore these Coolook mother-of-pearl earrings with interchangeable tear-drop stones Photos: Getty Images

She opted for the $250 mother-of-pearl 'Kraz' design, adding optional raspberry tear-drop gems which are bought separately for about $68.

Letizia of Spain is the Queen of chic style in Paris

The mother-of-pearl earrings saw another outing when Queen Letizia met with big names from the medical and scientific fields at Zarzuela Palace. This time she swapped out the interchangable ruby-look stones with ebony tear-drop gems to complement her monochrome black and white outfit.