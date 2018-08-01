Princess Charlotte is identical to Prince William in new unearthed photo The little royal is her dad's double!

Princess Charlotte often gets compared to her great-grandmother, the Queen, but it has come to our attention just how much the young royal looks like her dad, Prince William, after seeing a new unearthed photo of him as a little boy. In the photo, which was taken in 1985 at home in Kensington Palace, William, aged two, is dressed in a striped top and green raincoat, and just like his son Prince George, a pair of shorts and buckle up shoes. William's facial expression in the photo is almost identical to Charlotte's in a photo taken at Prince Louis' christening in July. Both father and daughter have the same shaped eyes, button nose and lip shape, and are even pulling the same facial expression – looking full of concentration!

How much does Princess Charlotte look like her dad Prince William?

William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, have worked hard to ensure that their three children have as normal childhood as possible away from the public eye, but this year the young royals have delighted fans with a few surprise appearances. These have included a day out to a charity polo match last month which William was taking part in. Kate took the couple's oldest two children to watch their dad play, and was joined by a group of friends, including Peter Philip's wife Autumn, and her two children Isla and Savannah.

William as a two-year-old in the grounds of Kensington Palace

The Cambridge family were last spotted out together – and for the first time as a family of five – at Louis' christening. Although it was her little brother's big day, Charlotte managed to steal the show as well. The three-year-old once again perfected her royal wave as she greeted the crowds of photographers waiting outside the St James' Chapel, and even showed her sassy side by telling them that they were not going to be coming into the church.

Charlotte is also often compared to the Queen!

William dotes on his only daughter, and sweetly described her as a "little joy of heaven" shortly after she was born. He has also opened up about her personality during royal engagements, revealing that she "loves to dance" and that she is a big fan of fashion too. In June, William visited Liverpool where he was gifted a pink satchel for his daughter, which was embossed with her name. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the meeting, bag-makers Keith and Gail Hanshaw revealed that he said: "Charlotte will be obsessed with that – I'll never be able to get it off her."