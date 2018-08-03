Video: The hardest working royal of 2018 revealed Does our list surprise you?

New figures have been released revealing the hardest-working members of the royal family. Unsurprisingly, given his retirement last year, the Queen's husband Prince Philip has carried out the least engagements this year, only officially working one day. The Duchess of Cambridge has worked 28 days, impressive given that she has been on maternity leave since the birth of Prince Louis on 23 April. The Duchess of Sussex has worked 11 days this year, remarkable considering that she has only been an official member of the royal family since her wedding on 19 May. Princess Anne is by far the hardest-working royal, having worked 105 days out of a possible 215. The Princess Royal also topped the list last year carrying out an astonishing 540 official duties both at home and overseas. See the full list in our video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

The hardest working royals of 2018