Eugenie opens up about unexpected trip just weeks before wedding The Princess met refugee women as part of the special visit

Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding might be just around the corner, but first she's had an incredibly important visit to make to help women in crisis. Eugenie visited refugee women in Serbia last week to meet refugee survivors of trafficking, which she has described as an "eye opening" trip. She shared a few photos of the visit on Instagram and explained: "This time last week I had the honour of visiting Serbia with the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women @untrustfundevaw. I visited Astra to hear about its SOS hotline which provides support and services to survivors of trafficking and Atina which works to prevent human trafficking of refugee women in the context of the current humanitarian crisis in Serbia as a host and transit country. What an incredibly eye opening visit meeting outstanding women doing brilliant work to survive and to support."

Princess Eugenie in Astra meeting trafficking survivors

The 29-year-old Princess, who works as an Associate Director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery, is the Royal Patron of the Tate Young Patrons and a Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron alongside her mother the Duchess of York. Eugenie recently spoke out against modern day slavery at the United Nations and she strongly supports the work her mother does with charities Street Child UK and Children In Crisis. Although she is not required to carry out public duties, Eugenie set up a public Instagram account and said: "I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart."

READ: Buckingham Palace announces royal engagement of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

Eugenie speaking at the United Nations

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank next month on Friday 12 October. The pair will wed in Windsor, the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in May this year. The star-studded guest list includes singers Ed Sheeran, James Blunt and Ellie Goulding, and 1,200 guests will be given access to the grounds of Windsor Castle.

READ: Watch the heartwarming moment Meghan Markle is reunited with her wedding dress