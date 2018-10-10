Princess Eugenie reveals incredible weight loss in new pictures ahead of royal wedding The royal bride-to-be has lost weight ahead of her big day

Princess Eugenie has been working hard ahead of her wedding day, and she looks amazing! With just days to go until the second royal wedding of the year, the bride-to-be was pictured out in London looking noticeably trimmer. In the photos, Eugenie showcased her tiny waist in a lilac shirt dress and nude heels, and looked relaxed and happy ahead of her big day. Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have chosen to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where Eugenie grew up, the very same place that her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle back in May.

Eugenie is passionate about fitness so it’s no surprise that she has been working out ahead of her wedding to ensure that she feels her best. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about her typical daily routine in 2016, Eugenie said she sets her alarm for 6:45am and tries to start exercising 15 minutes later – after a quick check of her emails! "I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they're quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. It's much better, as I can't run for a long time," Princess Eugenie said. "Or I go with my best friend to this amazing, women-only gym called Grace Belgravia."

Ahead of the wedding, Eugenie and Jack delighted royal fans after sharing some never-before-seen photos of themselves throughout the years on the Royal Family Twitter account. These included some sweet childhood snaps, and a picture of the pair taken back in 2016 at Balmoral during a walk with their family dogs. A third photo showed the pair celebrating New Year's Eve last year in Verbier – a popular spot with many members of the royal family.

Eugenie will get married to Jack Brooksbank on Friday 12 October

From what we know so far, Eugenie and Jack's nuptials are going to be a day to remember, with many special features chosen by the couple themselves to add their own spin on the second royal wedding of the year. The couple will be joined by their family and friends in Windsor on their wedding day, and will take celebrating to a new level with a two-day party held across the Friday and Saturday. This will include a champagne reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen and a formal sit-down meal at the Royal Lodge – the very place Eugenie grew up.

The following day, guests are expected to attend an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.

