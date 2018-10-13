Zara Tindall's makeup artist shares glamorous behind the scenes photos before royal wedding The mother-of-two looked lovely in blue

She's rarely been photographed on a public Instagram account, but on Friday, Zara Tindall made the exception as she happily posed for selfies with her makeup artist Alisia Ristevski. Princess Anne's daughter was seen having her hair and makeup done in Windsor, just hours before Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. Zara had her blonde tresses swept into an elegant low chignon and held in place with her silver fascinator. Beauty wise, Alisia, who goes by the Instagram handle littledollfaceofficial, let Zara's natural beauty shine through, using a nude lipgloss, hint of eyeliner and eye shadow and a base of foundation and concealer.

"This royal beauty," Alisia captioned the selfie with Zara, while she wrote alongside a close-up photo of the equestrian's hair: "Back at Windsor with my fav royal gal #zaratindall for #princesseugenie's wedding hair ( & makeup by me) using my good ole Aussie products from @elevenaustralia and @kevin.murphy.australia #royalwedding #windsorcastle."

Zara posed with her makeup artist Alisia Ristevski

Zara looked radiant at the royal wedding on Friday, arriving on the arm of her husband Mike Tindall. The couple had left their baby daughter Lena, who was born in June, at home, but their elder child Mia played a starring role at the wedding as one of Eugenie's bridesmaids. Four-year-old Mia was utterly adorable, carrying out her duties with her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips. She was seen giving her parents a lively wave as she walked back down the aisle following the ceremony.

Princess Anne's daughter had her hair swept into an elegant low chignon

Eugenie and Jack officially tied the knot just after 11am on Friday morning at St George's Chapel. Among the 850 guests were members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan, although viewers back at home will have recognised a host of famous faces on their TV screens.

Supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were among the congregation, as were singers Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and Holly Valance. Cara Delevingne rocked a tuxedo, while Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Pixie Geldof, Stephen Fry and Julian Fellowes also made up the star-studded guest list.

