Zara Tindall enjoys New Year's Day races with daughter Mia and nieces Savannah and Isla Phillips

It was a big family affair for the Tindalls and the Phillipses as they enjoyed a day out in Cheltenham at the races.

Zara Tindall was her usual stylish self as she arrived at the racecourse, wrapping up warm in a plaid belted coat that featured striking gold buttons and a faux fur trim on the Peter Pan collar and cuffs.

The King's niece, 42, accessorised with a chocolate-coloured hat and chunky gold hoop earrings.

Stylish Zara © Shutterstock Professional equestrian Zara, who won silver at the London 2012 Olympics, was on hand to give out medals in the winners' enclosure.

Hugging the winners She warmly embraced jockey Rachael Blackmore, who won the sixth race on Bob Olinger.



Mia takes in the action © James Whatling Meanwhile up in the stands, her eldest daughter Mia, who turns ten this month, was pictured whooping and cheering as she took in the action throughout the day.



Taking after her mum © James Whatling Holding on to a race card – presumably her mother's as spectators under the age of 18 are not allowed to place bets – Mia looked in her absolute element. Not only is she taking after her mum Zara with her love of horseracing, Mia is also following in the footsteps of her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was a known fan of anything equestrian.



Cousin day out © James Whatling Also spotted on the balcony were Mia's cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips, the daughters of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn.

Fun in the stands © James Whatling Savannah appeared to be just as vocal and energetic as her cousin Mia, as she was seen pointing, cheering, and laughing.



Roaring good time © James Whatling Isla also joined in with the cheering and excitement.

Zara and her husband Mike's younger daughter Lena, five, was also spotted in the paddock. It's not known whether the retired rugby star and the couple's son Lucas, two, made the day out.

The cousins' outing comes shortly after the Tindalls enjoyed a visit to Cotswold Farm Park last month. Mike shared snaps from the park's spectacularly lit Woodland Walk and Conservation Area, calling the trip a "must" for the festive period.

The park is both a fun and convenient day out for the family as it's not far from their countryside home in Gloucestershire. The family-of-five live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, where they moved after selling their £1.69 million property in Cheltenham in 2013.

