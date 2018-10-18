Proud Camilla surprises son Tom Parker Bowles on special night out The Duchess of Cornwall was on hand to support her son

The Duchess of Cornwall was every inch the proud mum as she stepped out to support her son Tom Parker Bowles on Wednesday evening. Camilla joined her son at Fortnum & Mason’s flagship store in London to celebrate the launch of his new cookbook, called Christmas & Other Winter Feasts.

The 71-year-old, who looked stylish in a blue skirt suit, joined VIPs in the store’s Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon, where she sampled recipes from the book and enjoyed a glass of red wine. As well as spending time with her son and daughter-in-law, Sara Parker Bowles, Strictly Come Dancing fan Camilla had the opportunity to meet the show’s host, Tess Daly.

The Duchess of Cornwall supported her son Tom at his new cookbook launch

Camilla also mingled with guests including comedian Jimmy Carr, actor Stanley Tucci and Richard Bacon. Interestingly, while Jimmy and Richard were both attendees at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding on Friday, Camilla missed out on the nuptials to honour a prior-booked engagement she had lined up in Scotland.

The Duchess shares two children – Tom, 43, and Laura, 40 – with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. The proud mum is supportive of her children’s careers, and also attended the launch of Tom’s first cookbook for historic store Fortnum & Mason in 2016.

Camilla chatted to Strictly host Tess Daly

Earlier on Wednesday Camilla also attended another solo engagement at Lancaster House, where she became the first ever vice-patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society on the organisation’s 150th anniversary. She also delivered a speech to mark the important day, telling guests: "You have championed human rights, democracy, and sustainable development across 53 member states. You have much of which to be greatly proud."

It’s been a busy week for Camilla, who visited Scotland for a series of engagements on Thursday and Friday. Prince Charles’ wife missed out on the pomp and pageantry of the royal wedding to visit the Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, along with a local primary school.

