Another princess is joining Queen Maxima and Kate Middleton at state banquet – find out who

The Queen is preparing to host a spectacular state banquet for the Dutch royals at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. And while many VIP guests have already been confirmed – including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall – there are some lesser-known royals who are also set to make an appearance.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will be reunited with their sister-in-law Princess Mabel. Mabel is the widow of the king's brother Prince Friso, who sadly died five years ago following a ski accident. She lives in London with her two daughters, 13-year-old Countess Luana and 12-year-old Countess Zaria. It's understood that Mabel will attend.

Princess Mabel is King Willem-Alexander's sister-in-law

The evening banquet is always the highlight of any state visit. This will be the first state visit to the UK by the king and queen of the Netherlands; the last was by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus in November 1982. Before the dinner, the royals will pose for a group photograph, and Her Majesty and King Willem-Alexander will also give opening speeches.

Kate with Queen Maxima at a Remembrance Sunday service

Prince William and Kate are also expected to show their support for the monarch and attend the state banquet. The formality of the occasion calls for black-tie attire, which for Kate will mean a full-length gown and glittering tiara. Fans have only seen the Duchess wearing a tiara a number of times, most notably at her wedding to William in 2011, other state banquets and diplomatic dinners at Buckingham Palace.

She has previously worn the dazzling Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, which was a firm favourite of Princess Diana's and the Lotus Flower tiara, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother.

The British royal family are known for having a good relationship with the Dutch royals. Kate met King Willem-Alexander when she visited the Netherlands in October 2016 – her first solo overseas visit. In 2015, Queen Maxima joined the Duchess for the annual Remembrance Sunday Service in London. The royal pair were also among the guests who attended Prince William and Kate's wedding.

