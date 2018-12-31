Did Meghan break the golden rule with the Queen? The new Duchess of Sussex made a faux pas when speaking to the Queen

It's been a year of learning for the Duchess of Sussex, who officially joined the royal family in May, on her wedding day. Royal fans have loved following her journey this year and it was one particular outing that got everyone talking back in June, making it one of our most read stories of the year.

Following their outing to Cheshire, the Queen and Meghan Markle reunited again at Royal Ascot, where, according to fans, the new Duchess seemed to slip up on one important etiquette rule. While chatting to the Queen at the Royal Ascot, Meghan was thought to have committed a faux pas by being momentarily distracted by Prince Harry and turning her back on the Queen to speak to him.

Meghan faced away from the Queen

However, according to the British Monarchy website, there are "no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting the Queen", but people can choose to "observe the traditional forms", and HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash confirmed that there is no particular rule on turning your back to the Queen. Meghan has been keen to observe the royal traditions, and curtsied to the Monarch while attending church on Christmas Day and at Trooping the Colour back in June. During their joint engagement to Cheshire, the Duchess also checked with the Queen whether she should go into the car first, asking her: "What's your preference?"

Other rules include following the Queen's lead; if at dinner, wait until she has started eating before eating, only speak to her when she addresses you first, and always be early when meeting her. Lewis Hamilton revealed he accidentally broke protocol by trying to speak to her at a dinner, to which she replied: "No, you speak that way first and I'll speak this way, and then I'll come back to you." It is also frowned upon to touch the Monarch besides shaking her hand. Michelle Obama was among those to break royal protocol back in 2009 when she put a friendly arm around the royal during her visit to Buckingham Palace.

