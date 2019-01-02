Crown Princess Mary of Denmark leads glamorous royals at New Year's party Happy New Year!

Like thousands of revellers around the world, the Danish royal family rang in the New Year in style, surrounded by their loved ones at home. Queen Margrethe II threw a lavish party in Amalienborg Palace, Copenhagen on 1 January with her sons Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim in attendance, alongside their wives Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie.

Despite it being the family's first New Year's Day celebration without Prince Henrik, who sadly passed away in February aged 83, the royals were in good spirits as they were pictured arriving at Christian VII's Palace in Amalienborg.

Mother-of-four Princess Mary was the belle of the ball in a black-and-gold full length frock, which she paired with a glittering tiara. She was dressed in full regalia, sporting the Order of the Elephant – a Danish order of chivalry that dates back to the 1400s and is considered Denmark's highest-ranked honour. It is used exclusively by royalty and heads of states.

Her sister-in-law Princess Marie wore the same honour, arriving on the arm of her husband Joachim and stunning in an embroidered, lace top paired with a flowing gold skirt. The evening's host Queen Margrethe was the last to arrive, wearing a bright pink gown and a fur shawl.

As in previous years, the royals were amongst the guests of honour at the annual New Year's Court for members of the Order of the Elephant. Margrethe's sons Frederik and Joachim both arrived in their traditional Danish military uniforms.

January is an eventful month for the Danish court – and particularly for Mary and Frederik. After the traditional New Year's banquet, the couple will be preparing to celebrate the birthday of their young twins, Vincent and Josephine, who turn eight on 8 January. The following month will be bittersweet for the family, as they mark Prince Henrik's first death anniversary on 13 February, but also reminisce on their times with him.

