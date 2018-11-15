Princess Mary of Denmark shares stunning photo from Prince Charles' 70th birthday night The couple joined a host of European royals at Buckingham Palace

The Danish royal family have shared a beautiful photo on their Instagram account, showing Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary posing ahead of Prince Charles' 70th birthday party. The couple donned their glad rags for the glitzy bash, which was hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. And before setting off for their palace date, Frederik and Mary took a very Instagram-worthy shot.

The crown princess looked stunning in a one-shoulder velvet gown, which featured a cinched-in waist and gold belt. She had her hair swept into an elegant updo and accessorised with gold drop-down earrings. Mary's husband Frederik was dapper at her side in a navy tuxedo.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary posed ahead of the party

The Danish royals joined a host of other European royals at the bash, including Prince Albert of Monaco, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. Prince Charles was supported by his wife Camilla on the night, as well as his sons Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives Kate and Meghan. Other British royals on the guest list included Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, and Zara and Mike Tindall.

The Queen, who was joined by her husband Prince Philip on the night, delivered a touching speech in honour of her son, saying: "It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like – to use an analogy I am certain will find favour – planting a tree and being able to watch it grow."

She continued: "My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out. Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader – a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history – and a wonderful father.

"Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative. So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original. To you Charles. To the Prince of Wales."

