Is Meghan Markle hosting another close friend at Kensington Palace this week?

The Duchess of Sussex may be hosting another close friend at Kensington Palace this week, if Jessica Mulroney's Instagram posts are anything to go by. Jessica, who is Meghan's stylist and BFF from Canada, has touched down in London and announced her arrival by sharing a selfie from high-end Chinese restaurant Park Chinois in Mayfair. The mother-of-three looked ultra-glam in black metallic skinny jeans and a black tuxedo blazer, cinched at the waist with a belt.

Jessica will no doubt make the most of her stay in London by visiting her best friend Meghan, and who knows, the Duchess may even host her. Last week, the pregnant royal pulled out all the stops for her friend Daniel Martin, the MUA behind her wedding day look. Meghan whipped up a delicious brunch of avocado toast, served on an actual silver platter, with Fortnum & Mason truffles to finish.

"Back to our Tig days… Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!" Daniel wrote of their weekend together. The friends also enjoyed freshly brewed tea from a teapot designed by Soho Farmhouse. The stoneware teapot, in a small size, is part of the brand's Country Home collection and costs £25. Meanwhile, the matching cups and saucers cost £12 each.

The pair have been friends since Meghan's Suits days

Meghan and Jessica became best friends after meeting in Canada when the former actress was based in Toronto for her TV show, Suits. Jessica, meanwhile, is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Prime Minister of Canada, Brian Mulroney. The couple's children – five-year-old daughter Ivy and twin sons Brian and John, eight – made up part of Meghan's bridal party at the royal wedding last May.

Jessica is still believed to help Meghan with her outfits, even though the pair live thousands of miles apart. The Canadian stylist even flew out to Australia during Harry and Meghan's royal tour, no doubt to help choose the Duchess' maternity looks.

