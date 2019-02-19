Princess Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones addresses claims he is writing her biography Lord Snowdon has denied the reports

The Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones has faced multiple claims that he is writing a biography about his late mother, Princess Margaret. But according to the Daily Mail, Lord Snowdon clarified: "I am not writing a book." He told friends on Monday: "While there has been a flurry of books about my mother, none of which have really caught her essence, I can tell you that reports of my putting pen to paper are somewhat exaggerated as I will not be writing her biography."

The rumour mill went into overdrive last week when it was reported that David, 57, was planning to write a memoir to save his mother's tarnished reputation.

The Queen with her nephew David Armstrong-Jones

Margaret, who passed away aged 71, has been portrayed in countless books and TV series, most recently in season two of The Crown. In the TV show, the Queen's younger sister, played by Vanessa Kirby, was depicted as a party girl and chain-smoking diva, whose relationships with various men including her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones failed.

While Princess Margaret passed away in 2002, her memory still lives on in the royal family. It's clear that Margaret – known for her glamorous lifestyle and whip-smart tongue – had a close relationship with the Queen. The Reality of Monarchy author Andrew Duncan interviewed Princess Margaret in the sixties and revealed in the Radio Times last year that Margaret said: "My sister has an aura. I'm enormously impressed when she walks into a room. It's a kind of magic. In my own humble way, I've always tried to take some of the burden off my sister."

Princess Margaret with her son David

She continued: "She can't do it all... and I leap at the opportunity to help. Sometimes it can be very formal and boring, but I've got a reflex against that now. It's very much up to one not to be bored."

