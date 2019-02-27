Princess Eugenie's poignant visit to Nottingham hospital - find out why The visit was very moving

Princess Eugenie made a sentimental visit to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham on Tuesday. During the hospital visit, the royal met with medical staff and young patients who have undergone the same operation as she had at the age of 12. Eugenie, 28, was diagnosed with Scoliosis in 2012 and soon after she was told to have life-changing surgery on her back. She had titanium added to her spine to rebuild it as a result of a curvature. On wedding day to Jack Brooksbank in October, Eugenie proudly showed off her scar in her wedding dress.

Princess Eugenie at Queen's Medical Centre

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the newlywed shared a video from her day. "I loved meeting Jayson Walker who had spinal surgery last year," she said. Jayson's mum, Kerry Walker, later opened up about the visit, telling Nottingham Post: "It has been lovely meeting Princess Eugenie today; it is great to hear her story and is very inspirational for the children on the ward to meet her as she has had similar experiences as a child." She added: "You just don’t think it happens to other people other than your own flesh and blood. She is such a normal, down to earth person and it was good of her to visit Nottingham."

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

Loading the player...

Eugenie has previously done a lot of work for scoliosis charities, and proudly chose to wear a wedding dress with a low-cut back so that she could show off her scar. Eugenie also touchingly chose to invite the NHS surgeon Jan Lehovsky and his team – who performed the surgery on her – to her wedding last year. Speaking to The Telegraph about the design, the Princess shared: "After one or two initial meetings where I said I wanted to show my back and scar, we had a fitting and in their first attempt at the shape and design of the dress, they got me and the vision in one." She continued: "From there, we realised that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created."

MORE: All the times the Queen has made the royal family laugh with joy

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.