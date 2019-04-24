Royal fans defend Meghan Markle after Piers Morgan attack Buckingham Palace have responded to the Africa reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were condemned by Piers Morgan after it was reported that the royal couple are planning on moving to Africa for two to three years for an international job involving the Commonwealth. In his column for MailOnline, the Good Morning Britain host questioned why the taxpayer should really fund the trip. However, royal fans rushed to Twitter to defend the couple, who are expecting to welcome their first child any day. "She's doing a lot more for people in this world than some of the other people that we (the taxpayer) pay for," wrote one follower.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a close connection to Africa

Another said: "Why are you this bitter? You know perfectly well the royal family paid for that wedding. The home was also partially funded by the RF [royal family] as well." A third post read: "What a horrible article. These guys will be fantastic in helping to raise awareness of conservation issues in Africa." A fourth follower reasoned: "On the balance of probability, it will likely be cheaper for them to be in Africa. She won't need the expense of designer clothes. T-shirt and shorts would do. Yes, would cost for security, but it does here, each time they are out and about."

Following the report in the Sunday Times over the weekend, A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told HELLO!: "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfil his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador." There is no doubt that Africa holds a very special place to both Harry and Meghan. The pair spent a romantic few days together in Botswana after just two dates in summer 2016. The couple returned to the country during their three-week holiday in Africa in summer 2017, and it is so close to their hearts that Prince Harry even sourced a diamond from Botswana for Meghan's beautiful bespoke engagement ring.

