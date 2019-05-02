Royal fans divided over who Princess Charlotte looks like in new birthday photos Happy birthday Princess Charlotte!

To mark Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released three new portraits of their daughter. And while royal fans were delighted to see just how much Charlotte has grown, they couldn't decide who the little girl looks like the most out of all her family members. After Kensington Palace posted the photos on Instagram, comments soon followed, with one person writing: "She looks like William, who looks like Diana," while another said: "She looks just like William." Others thought Charlotte looked more like the Queen. "So adorable. She looks just like Queen Elizabeth," one wrote. "Eyes and brow of Queen Elizabeth, and the rest William/Diana." Another fan couldn't decide which one she looked like the most, concluding: "She looks like William and Queen Elizabeth."

Some people think Princess Charlotte looks like the Queen

The three pictures were released on the eve of Charlotte's birthday, and were taken both at Kensington Palace and the Cambridge family's country home, Anmer Hall. In one of the photos, Charlotte is wearing a pretty Liberty print smock dress from British childrens designer Trotters. In the other two pictures, the little girl has been photographed in the family's garden at Anmer Hall, this time dressed in a Yarrow tartan dress from Amaia Kids, a childrens' clothing boutique in Chelsea. In one image, Charlotte is perching on the fence, and the third she has been captured running across the garden.

All of Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

"It’s wonderful to see the young Princess wearing a dress designed by and made exclusively for Trotters using an iconic British fabric from Liberty along with our much loved Hampton Canvas footwear," Sophie Mirman, Founder and CEO of Trotters told HELLO!. "It is thrilling for a small family business like Trotters to receive such fabulous support."

Who do you think Princess Charlotte looks like?

Charlotte has a busy year ahead of her as she is set to start school in September. Prince William and Kate are determined to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible, and while their children only make several public appearances, their proud parents often talk about them during their public engagements.

Charlotte is growing up so fast!

On Wednesday, Kate revealed that Charlotte adores playing with slime. While Kate was at the centre's interconnecting Pears Family School, the mother-of-three enjoyed having a conversation with a little girl called Narriyah about the popular children's craze. She told her: "Charlotte, my daughter, she dropped hers on the floor and it was pink and ended and brown and covered in so much mud. It ends up all gooey, doesn't it?"

