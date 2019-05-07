Charles Spencer is excited for birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child for one reason in particular He tweeted following the arrival

Charles Spencer was delighted when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle informed him that they had welcomed their first child on Monday – but for one reason, in particular, his star sign! Taking to Twitter once the news was official, the Earl told his followers: "Really very lovely news today - many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family....)".

Indeed, the royal family and Spencer family have a lot of Taureans, such as the Queen, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Charles Spencer himself, whose birthday is on 20 May.

Earl Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer at Harry and Meghan's wedding

It seems Charles isn't the only one in the family into astrology, his sister Princess Diana was also a fan, and Debbie Frank, who was her astrologer for more than nine years, has given an insight into what to expect from the new royal baby, telling HELLO! that he will be adored by his parents, whose own star signs are perfectly aligned to create a happy family.

Prince Harry has a very special relationship with his mother’s family – and this was evident in the birth announcement, which mentioned Earl Spencer and his sisters, Jane and Sarah.

The official statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

Prince Harry was a pageboy to Charles' wedding to Victoria Lockwood

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news."

It's no surprise that the proud dad gave the Spencers a special mention in his baby's announcement statement. Back in May last year, the Prince’s aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes, gave a special reading at his royal wedding.