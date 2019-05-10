Mike Tindall pays tribute to late rugby legend Micky Steele-Bodger Mike captained the England team

Mike Tindall has paid tribute to "amazing" rugby star Micky Steele-Bodger CBE, who has sadly passed away at the age of 93. After hearing the news, Mike, 40, took to Twitter to write: "What an amazing guy Micky was, epitomised everything that we all love about rugby rugby!!! He will be sorely missed!!! #rip."

Danny Cipriani also tweeted, "Legend. Rest in peace," while Jamie Roberts posted: "Sad news. Epitomized our sport and the fine Barbarians tradition... took a team to Cambridge for the Steele-Bodger fixture every year since '48! Always last at the bar. RIP Micky."

Micky's death was announced on Wednesday, with RFU President Chris Kelly saying: "Micky was a rugby man through and through and devoted much of his life and passion to the game. He was greatly respected by all who knew him and will be hugely missed.

"We are all proud to have shared his enjoyment of our sport and are indebted to him for the many roles he served with such distinction and especially grateful to his wife, Muff, his children Guy, Duncan and Clair, his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren for sharing him with us."

Micky passed away at the age of 93

A flanker for Harlequins, England and the Barbarians, and long-standing President of the Barbarian Football Club, Micky played rugby from his schooldays at Rugby School. He won nine caps for England and captained the Barbarians twice. His playing career ground to a halt in 1949 due to injury, but Micky continued to have a huge influence on rugby union to the present day.

Zara Tindall's husband Mike retired from professional rugby in 2014. The dad-of-two had a hugely successful sporting career, playing for Bath Rugby and Gloucester Rugby and going on to captain the England team. Mike was also a member of the 2003 World Cup-winning squad.

