New dad Prince Harry makes surprise appearance with the Queen and Prince Philip Archie would have been tucked up in bed!

It's been a whirlwind week for Prince Harry, who became a dad for the first time on Monday following the arrival of baby son Archie Harrison. And on Saturday night while his newborn was tucked up in bed, the doting father attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show close to Frogmore Cottage, which this year was supporting one of Harry's charities – The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Harry was all smiles at the event, and which was also attended by the Queen and Prince Philip. The royal – who is incredibly close to his grandparents - made sure that they were two of the first family members to meet baby Archie on Wednesday.

Prince Harry attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday evening

Just three days after Archie's arrival, Harry had to leave his son for the day as he attended an engagement in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games in 2020. While in The Hague, Harry opened up about fatherhood, and said that Archie had "given him a new focus and goal" in his life. Dennis van der Stroom, 31, a former soldier who hopes to compete for The Netherlands Invictus team, described his conversation with Harry as "amazing and emotional".

Prince Harry spoke about his son during his visit to The Hague

Dennis revealed Harry had opened up about his new son and spoke of how becoming a father poignantly reminded him of his late mother, Princess Diana. "At a certain moment, we just got connected on this level," explained Dennis. "We talked about how my wife, Mireille, is 20 weeks pregnant with our first child, a girl, and he told me how special it was that his son has just been born." "Harry talked about how having a small child was his new focus and new goal and I told him how a couple of months ago, I was struggling with my mental health but my wife's pregnancy has given me a goal," he added.

The event was also attended by the Queen and Prince Philip

"Above all he said he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy. He also told me he's really happy that his son is so far very quiet. But he also told me not to make too many plans and that there's no way you can plan for when the baby arrives."

Shortly after the birth of his son on Bank Holiday Monday, proud dad Harry was beaming with pride as he spoke to the media, and revealed: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled. We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody." During the photocall on Wednesday, meanwhile, Meghan beamed with pride as she said: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

