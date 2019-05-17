Mike Tindall talks plans to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby Archie Harrison The former rugby player said he was "overjoyed"

Mike Tindall has revealed he hasn’t yet had the opportunity to meet the new royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The former rugby player, who is married to Prince Harry’s cousin Zara, said he was "overjoyed" at the new addition to the family during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

When asked about plans to meet the royal baby, Mike replied: "Not yet, we still haven’t managed to get together yet. It’s funny everyone seems to think that we’ve all been round but it’s not that way is it."

Zara and Mike Tindall haven't met baby Archie Harrison yet

Mike added: "It’s not quite that way but at least he’s happy and healthy and they’re happy, so all you can be for them is overjoyed." While Zara and Mike haven’t yet taken their daughters Mia and Lena to Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan have had several other royal visitors over the past two weeks.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were first to meet the baby boy following his photocall two days after his birth, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the new parents in Windsor on Tuesday. It is thought the couple chose to visit their new nephew without their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Watch Prince Harry and Meghan introduce their baby boy to the world

Meanwhile, Prince Charles reportedly met his grandson on Thursday evening, after carrying out a day of engagements in London – including presenting Sir Andy Murray with his knighthood. It is not known whether his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, joined him.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been spending time at their new home with her mum Doria Ragland since welcoming baby Archie on 6 May. However, the Duke has already carried out a couple of engagements since their new arrival, and admitted he already couldn’t imagine life without his baby boy.

