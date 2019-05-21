Find out how the Duchess of Cambridge refers to her grandmother-in-law in public Kate greeted the monarch at the Chelsea Flower Show

The royal family might have many sweet nicknames for one another, but the Duchess of Cambridge kept things strictly official while greeting her grandmother-in-law, the Queen, at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. Kate met the monarch with her husband, Prince William, at the Back to Nature garden, and respectfully called her 'Your Majesty' before kissing her on both cheeks and curtseying as a sign of respect.

Of course it is thought that the pair, who are said to be close, will have more familiar names for each other behind closed doors. Indeed, Kate previously revealed that her eldest son, Prince George, has a particularly sweet nickname for his great-grandmother, and calls her 'Gan-Gan'. Speaking in a documentary to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, she previously said: "George is only two-and-a-half and he calls her 'Gan-Gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family."

In the same documentary, the Duchess opened up about her own relationship with Her Majesty, explaining: "She's been very generous in not being forceful at all and in any of her views, but I feel she's been there, a gentle guidance really for me." Royals fans were delighted to see Prince William and Kate's three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday as they explored the garden Kate had created for the show. During their visit, Prince George can be heard saying he'd give the garden "twenty out of ten", to which Kate replied: "Wow, how amazing is that?" while Princess Charlotte adorably played on the rope swing with her dad. Fans also spotted little Louis taking his very first public steps as he played in the garden.

