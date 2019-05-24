Palace reveal which school Princess Charlotte will attend later this year We can't wait for the portraits!

Kensington Palace has revealed that Princess Charlotte will start at the same private school as her big brother Prince George later this year, Thomas's Battersea. An official statement read: "Princess Charlotte will join Prince George at Thomas's Battersea from September 2019 this year." Simon O'Malley, Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, also said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Charlotte, who turned four this month, will also join her cousin Maud Windsor, who is in the same year as George. Maud is the five-year-old daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman.

Video: A look back at Prince George's first day of school

It's likely that Prince William and Kate will release at least one official portrait of their daughter on her first day at 'big school'. George started reception in 2017 and to mark the big occasion, the palace unveiled an adorable portrait of the youngster with his dad William, posing outside their home before they set off for school. George was smartly dressed in his navy uniform and beamed from ear to ear.

Charlotte will attend the same school as George and their cousin Maud Windsor

His first day was a well-documented affair, with press invited to cover the event. The third-in-line to the throne looked a little timid as he arrived at Thomas's Battersea, holding onto his dad's hand and shying away from the cameras. Sadly, Kate was unable to drop off her son as she was suffering from severe morning sickness at home. Kate was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, at the time.

George on his first day of school in 2017

Charlotte will luckily have her big brother on hand to show her the ropes. In reception, Charlotte is expected to dabble in French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet as well as Maths, English and PE. The £6,110-a-term private school is for both boys and girls between the ages of four and 13. The institution has a strong focus on the arts, sports and outdoor activities in addition to academics.

Whilst at reception, Charlotte will move through a variety of handwriting stages, which includes drawing, writing scribbles and random letters.

