Kate Middleton's secret return to Chelsea Flower Show with the children revealed Prince George had been desperate to visit again

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to the Chelsea Flower Show with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Wednesday. In contrast to their high-profile visit to the RHS Back to Nature garden on Sunday, where cameras were able to film the children running around and playing barefoot with their parents, this week's trip was a low-key affair.

Kate quietly slipped into the show with her three children early on Wednesday morning, The Sun's Emily Andrews reports, so that the kids could water the garden. George had been especially desperate to return to the site, which features a tree house, a rope swing, a waterfall and a rustic den, after the royals' visit last weekend. The Duchess apparently told onlookers that the children were "very excited" to water the garden.

Loading the player...

Video: Kate and her children explore the Chelsea Flower Show garden

The visit must have taken place in the early hours of the morning as George, five, and Charlotte, four, attend Thomas's Battersea and Willcocks Nursery School respectively. It sounds like the children dropped in before school and Kate would have wanted to visit when the show, which opens at 8am, was less crowded.

MORE: Sad news for Prince William and Prince Harry revealed

Visitors to the annual show and royal fans have queued for up to two hours just to see the garden that Kate co-designed with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. "2 hour queue to see Kate Middleton's garden," one user wrote on Twitter, while another posted: "This is the Duchess of Cambridge @The_RHS @NHSuk children's garden at #ChelseaFlowerShow - the only one with a queue! #LovetheNHS."

The family visited the garden for the first time on Sunday

MORE: Joe Swash shares new photo of his and Stacey Solomon's baby

Not only is it fan-approved but Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis all gave it the thumbs up following their family visit. When Prince William asked George what he would rate the garden out of ten, the young royal replied: "Twenty!" "Twenty out of ten? That's pretty good," William remarked, while Kate said: "Wow! How amazing is that?"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.