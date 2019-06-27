How does the royal family make money? Watch our video The royal family's latest accounts were published this week

Following on from the release of the royal family's accounts this week, in which it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan's home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, cost £2.4m to renovate, we've decided to take a look at how the royal family make their money. Watch our video below to see how the Queen makes profits from the Crown Estate, and how the Sovereign Grant is in turn used to fund the royal family's activities. Find out why Prince Philip, who retired in 2017, is given an annual salary of £359,000, how much has been allocated to spend on royal home renovations and more.

Video: Find out how the royal family makes money

