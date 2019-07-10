Wimbledon: how to get a seat in the Royal Box Fancy bagging one of the 74 coveted chairs?!

Wimbledon is well and truly underway, with huge crowds drawn to the tennis tournament every day. And while bagging a seat at one of the 18 courts is a coup in itself, there is one area coveted above all others – the Royal Box on Centre Court. As the name suggests, it has played host to a huge number of British royals over the years, from Prince William and Duchess Kate, to the Queen and Meghan Markle, as well as all manner of A-list celebrities and VIPs, from David and Victoria Beckham to Ant McPartlin and Chris Hemsworth. But how do you get a seat in the Royal Box? And more importantly, is it possible for us mere mortals to gain entry? Read on to find out everything you need to know…

Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan pictured at Wimbledon in 2018

According to the official Wimbledon website, the Royal Box is used for friends and guests of Wimbledon, which includes "British and overseas royal families, heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British Armed Forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of tennis and other walks of life". In total, there are 74 seats in the Royal Box, which are all dark green in colour and come with padding for extra comfort.

When it comes to invitations, the man you need to know is Chairman of the All England Club, Philip Brook. He does, however, also take into account suggestions from members of The Championships' Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and "other relevant sources". If you are lucky enough to get a seat, make sure to dress appropriately! Guests must dress smartly with suits/ jackets and ties required for men – just ask Lewis Hamilton, who was once denied entry to the Royal Box. Ladies, meanwhile, are asked not to wear hats to ensure they don't obscure the vision of those sat behind them.

The Beckhams are among the lucky guests who have sat in the Royal Box

Getting the best view in the house isn't the only perk that comes with a Royal Box ticket. Guests are also automatically given an invitation to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks at the end of the day. Who knows, you could find yourself rubbing shoulders with Duchess Kate while you're there - sounds like the perfect day out!