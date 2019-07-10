Sarah Ferguson shows support for Wimbledon tennis star Johanna Konta following her exit The mother-of-two had a lovely message for the sports star

Sarah Ferguson has been gripped to the Wimbledon championships just like the rest of us, and the mother-of-two has since sent a lovely message of support to Johanna Konta following her quarter-final defeat on Tuesday. Making sure the tennis star knew that everyone was behind her, Sarah shared a series of pictures of Johanna in action on the court, and wrote: "Congratulations @johannakonta keep fighting! You have done the UK proud." Many of Sarah's followers were quick to add to her comment, with one writing: "She definitely has, without question!" while another added: "She has! She's done amazingly. Onwards and upwards."

Sarah Ferguson sent a message of support to Johanna Konta

Johanna reached the quarter-finals, and played against Czech star Barbora Strycova. After the game, Johanna said: "I did my best, and my best today wasn't good enough. Every decision I made, every thought process, every opportunity I gave myself, I have no regrets in doing." Barbora, meanwhile, will face the Duchess of Sussex's good friend Serena Williams in the semi-finals.

Sarah is a big supporter of Wimbledon

Many of Johanna's fans sent support to the 28-year-old following her defeat, including the Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton – who has been a regular, along with the rest of his family, at the games. The tennis star has since been enjoying relaxing at home following her busy few weeks. On Wednesday, she went to the cinema to watch Toy Story 4, and admitted that it made her cry. On Twitter, she wrote: "Just cried four times during Toy Story 4, one of them before the film even started, during the trailers." Johanna also shared a photo of herself in her living room resting on the sofa with her pet dog.

Johanna spoke to HELLO! just before Wimbledon kicked off, and opened up about her boyfriend, photographer Jackson Wade, who lives with her in south west London. "My boyfriend empowers me," she said. "He encourages me to trust my own decisions and be who I am, because he says I am awesome – so therefore I should believe it to." She added: "We live together and we are fully committed to our dog together, so we've already got a few commitments at the moment."

