Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal VERY exciting news 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be very busy being new parents with baby Archie Harrison, but the pair have still been hard at work with their charitable causes! It was recently confirmed that their new foundation officially has a name, 'Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,' which will be called 'Sussex Royal' for short.

The pair have been joined as directors on the project by former Royal Foundation employee Natalie Campbell, and PR manager Sara Latham. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously joint heads of the Royal Foundation alongside Prince William and Kate, but announced plans to cut ties with the charitable organisation back in June in order to set up their own Foundation to support their own causes. The Sussexes' team is based at Buckingham Palace, while William and Kate have kept their office at Kensington Palace.

The Royal Foundation, which was formed by William and Harry in 2009, said the decision was made following the conclusion of a review into its structure. They said both couples will continue to work together in the future, including on the Heads Together mental health campaign. The decision was taken to "better align" their charitable activities, they added.

The statement added: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better." It was also revealed back in March that the two royal couples would split their households, with the statement reading: "The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year."

