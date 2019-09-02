What Princess Charlotte's new school friends will call her Charlotte has a huge milestone this week

On Thursday, royal fans can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking Princess Charlotte on her first day of school.The young royal will be starting reception at Thomas's Battersea, joining her big brother Prince George and cousin Maud Windsor, who will both be going into Year 2. And while Charlotte is known around the world by royal fans, while at school the four-year-old will simply be known as Charlotte Cambridge to her teachers and new friends, similarly to her brother, who is known as George Cambridge. This was also the case for Prince William and Prince Harry, who took on Prince Charles' title Wales as their surname.

Princess Charlotte will be known as Charlotte Cambridge when she starts school

Kate has previously revealed that Charlotte was looking forward to starting school, which is a short drive away from the family's home at Kensington Palace. Thomas's Battersea, which is rated as outstanding by Ofsted, is for both boys and girls between the ages of four and 13. The first day will no doubt be a little daunting for Charlotte since she will be meeting a new teacher and settling into a new classroom. In her reception year, Charlotte will dabble in French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet. She will move through a variety of handwriting stages, which includes drawing, writing scribbles and random letters. The royal and her classmates will also play and explore as well as making "choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy," according to the school's official website.

MORE: 9 time royals were spotted in places you least expected to see them

Charlotte is said to be looking forward to starting school

Earlier this year, the Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, Simon O'Malley, said the school was "delighted" to welcome the young Princess. In a statement, he said: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

READ: Royals head back to work this week - take a look at their busy schedules

Charlotte has had an exciting summer ahead of her big year at primary school. At the start of June, she went to Mustique with her parents and siblings, where they celebrated George's sixth birthday. The Cambridges have also been spending a lot of time at their country home, Anmer Hall, over the school break, and most recently enjoyed a few days at Balmoral. The visit to the royal estate tied in with Peter and Autumn Phillips', allowing for George and Charlotte to spend time with their cousins Isla and Savannah.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.