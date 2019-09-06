Prince Charles and Camilla send heartfelt message to people of Bahamas – see statement Hurricane Dorian has devastated the islands

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have released a heartfelt statement to the people of Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian. Charles signed the message on behalf of his wife Camilla, writing: "My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for the people of the Bahamas in the face of such an ongoing tragedy, and how profoundly saddened we are to hear of the dreadful loss of life and utter devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

"Above all, our hearts go out to all those who have been so cruelly bereaved or injured, or whose homes have been swept away."

The couple sent a message to the people of the Bahamas

Charles added: "We fear that this message will be woefully inadequate given the scale of the disaster afflicting the Bahamas – and threatening so many other island states throughout the world as a result of accelerating global warming – but please know that you have our deepest possible sympathy at such a soul-destroying time."

The official death toll from Hurricane Dorian stands at 30, but the country's Health Minister Duane Sands has warned that it is expected to rise further and the final count will be "staggering". The Abaco Islands were the worst-hit part of the archipelago. Hundreds, possibly thousands, are still missing in the region. The hurricane has made landfall in the US state of North Carolina, but is weakening.

Earlier this week, the Queen also sent a message of condolence to the Governor-General of the Bahamas, Sir Cornelius Smith. The letter read: "Prince Philip and I have been shocked and saddened to learn of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, and we send our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives following this terrible storm."

The touching message continued: "At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed, and I also send my gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort." The note was signed "Elizabeth R".

