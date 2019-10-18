Meghan Markle tears up as she admits life in the spotlight is a struggle The Duchess of Sussex gives an emotional interview

The Duchess of Sussex teared up as she spoke about the difficulties she encounters being in the public spotlight as a new member of the royal family, while juggling her life as a new mother and newlywed. In an emotional clip from an upcoming ITV documentary about the royal tour of Africa with broadcaster Tom Bradby, Meghan, 38, said: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know... And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed..."

Meghan added: "And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

When the presenter asked her: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it's really been a struggle?", to which the Duchess said "Yes".

It comes after Prince Harry, 35, talked about his own struggles with the media attention, saying: "Every time time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

The Duke also told Tom that "Being here [in Africa] now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."

In a trailer for the documentary, Tom explains that their time in Africa "was a story of passion for their work, private happiness, but also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces." Harry and Meghan's five-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor will also feature in the programme after making his tour debut during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on ITV at 9pm on Sunday.

