meghan-royal-tour

Meghan Markle tears up as she admits life in the spotlight is a struggle

The Duchess of Sussex gives an emotional interview

Danielle Stacey

The Duchess of Sussex teared up as she spoke about the difficulties she encounters being in the public spotlight as a new member of the royal family, while juggling her life as a new mother and newlywed. In an emotional clip from an upcoming ITV documentary about the royal tour of Africa with broadcaster Tom Bradby, Meghan, 38, said: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know... And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed..."

READ: Prince Harry talks about the pressure of life in the spotlight in new documentary

WATCH: Meghan tears up as she admits life these days can be a struggle

Meghan added: "And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

When the presenter asked her: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it's really been a struggle?", to which the Duchess said "Yes".

It comes after Prince Harry, 35, talked about his own struggles with the media attention, saying: "Every time time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

The Duke also told Tom that "Being here [in Africa] now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."

MORE: Meghan Markle kisses baby son Archie in unseen footage from royal tour of Africa

In a trailer for the documentary, Tom explains that their time in Africa "was a story of passion for their work, private happiness, but also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces." Harry and Meghan's five-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor will also feature in the programme after making his tour debut during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on ITV at 9pm on Sunday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

More on:

More about meghan markle

More news