The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share incredible throwback to their wedding day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are admirably outspoken when it comes to mental health

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a sweet throwback to their wedding day on their official Instagram. In the post, which was dedicated to a mental health workshop run by The Duke Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby – who officiated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding – the royals can be seen holding hands on their wedding day, whilst Justin Welby looks on, making for a truly beautiful throwback.

Snippets of the caption read: "This afternoon, The Duke of Sussex attended a mental health workshop at Lambeth Palace hosted by The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. This event focused on how the church and community organisations can encourage youth to have an open conversation about their mental health, and how their faith and community can play a key role in that."

The Sussexes shared the sweet snap on Instagram

It also delved into the close relationship the Archbishop has with Meghan and Harry, explaining: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a close personal relationship with The Archbishop of Canterbury, who officiated their wedding and also oversaw the baptism of their son.

"The Duke was pleased to attend this special conference to lend his support to The Archbishop and highlight the important work being done to tackle mental health challenges, specifically for the younger generation."

Prince Harry attended the mental health workshop on Friday

Royal fans were thrilled that the royal couple shared such a touching series of photos with them and flocked to the comment section to let Harry and Meghan know exactly how appreciative they are, writing: "Harry and Meghan you are loved by so many, wish you all the best," "We love you Harry, Meghan and baby Archine, thanks for all you do" and "We love you Harry and Meghan! Stay strong!"

Prince Harry has been incredibly outspoken about mental health in the past and will also address the topic alongside the ways in which leading a life in the public eye has affected him in a new ITV documentary that will air on Sunday 20 October.

