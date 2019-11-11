Meghan Markle travelled to New York with baby Archie to watch Serena Williams at US Open Duchess Meghan watched friend Serena Williams at US Open final in September

Serena Williams has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex did, in fact, travel to New York with her then four-month-old son Archie back in September. At the time, it was reported that Meghan made a last-minute decision to fly Stateside without her newborn baby and husband Prince Harry. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Serena revealed: "[Meghan] flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn't have done that."

Meghan Markle took little Archie with her to New York

Meghan, 38, was on hand to support the tennis champion, who was defeated by 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles at the US Open final. It was previously reported that the royal boarded a commercial flight, and had travelled alone, without her staff - although, she was accompanied by her security team. The trip was thought to be the first time since Meghan had returned to New York after her baby shower, which was co-hosted by Serena in Manhattan earlier this year.

Opening up about her group of female friends, Serena added: "I think it's really cool to have a group of friends who are doing amazing things and face the same pressures you face with being in the public eye." She then went on to discuss the pressure Meghan faces being in the royal family, saying: "I'm not sure that many people can relate on that level, I don't think I can. I just think she's the strongest person I know, the nicest, sweetest..." Of Meghan flying over to watch her play, the sports star continued: "It really does show you what an amazing person she is and that's just one of the many things she does for me."

Meghan and Serena go way back after the pair first hit it off at a charity football game in 2014. Of their friendship, Meghan wrote in her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig: "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship… and she quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto."

The former actress added: "We are both the same age, have a penchant for hot sauces, and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations – our endless ambition."

