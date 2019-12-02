See inside Queen Margrethe's secret Christmas cupboard as the Danish royals get ready for the festive season The royals are so organised!

Millions of people across the globe are now on the countdown to Christmas and the royals are just the same! Preparations have already begun for the Danish royal family and they're sharing sneak-peeks on their Instagram account daily.

On Monday, fans were given a glimpse of Queen Margrethe's special cupboard within her residence, Amalienborg Palace, where festive boxes, hamper baskets and shiny wrapping paper are hidden away, ready for packaging Christmas gifts. A checked box is labelled "jule pakning" (Christmas package) while another is personalised with the name 'Mary,' likely referring to Queen Margrethe's daughter-in-law Crown Princess Mary. We wish we were as organised as this already!

Last month, the Danish Court confirmed the Queen will spend Christmas at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, as per tradition. Her Majesty, 79, will stay at the royal residence on December 20 and celebrate the festive holidays with her heir Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary and her younger son Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie.

Queen Margrethe and the Danish royal family

Frederik and Mary have four children – Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, eight, while Joachim and Marie have a ten-year-old son, Prince Henrik, and seven-year-old daughter, Princess Athena. Joachim also has two sons from his previous marriage with Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg, Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17. It's likely to be a busy family affair for the Danish royals this Christmas!

The British royals join the Queen at Sandringham during the festive period, but they actually exchange their gifts on Christmas Eve. The family then go to church together on Christmas Day, before enjoying a traditional lunch and an afternoon walk.

