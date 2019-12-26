Christmas Day 2019 was an exciting day for royal fans as we had two very exciting additions to the annual visit to Sandringham church - Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The mini royals usually stay home on Christmas Day, but their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, decided to dress them up for a visit to church to join other members of the royal family. George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, mingled with well-wishers and accepted letters and gifts from members of the public. We have to say, Princess Charlotte seemed to be rather smitten with a pink flamingo balloon and a handmade doll. Aww! The sweetest moment, perhaps, was when Charlotte gave a royal curtsey to the Queen on the steps of Sandringham. Watch the video below...

