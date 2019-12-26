princess-charlotte-curtsey

Watch Princess Charlotte give her first curtsey to the Queen on Christmas Day 

Princess Charlotte is simply adorable...

Leanne Bayley

Christmas Day 2019 was an exciting day for royal fans as we had two very exciting additions to the annual visit to Sandringham church - Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The mini royals usually stay home on Christmas Day, but their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, decided to dress them up for a visit to church to join other members of the royal family. George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, mingled with well-wishers and accepted letters and gifts from members of the public. We have to say, Princess Charlotte seemed to be rather smitten with a pink flamingo balloon and a handmade doll. Aww! The sweetest moment, perhaps, was when Charlotte gave a royal curtsey to the Queen on the steps of Sandringham. Watch the video below... 

 

MORE: Watch the Queen's 2019 Christmas speech

More on:

More about princess charlotte

More news