James Middleton’s Valentine’s Day message trumps everyone else's The Duchess of Cambridge's brother is engaged to Alizee Thevenet

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton shared a sweet video on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day on Friday. The 32-year-old posted a cute clip of one of his dogs, with heart-shaped graphics and Ed Sheeran's song Shape of You playing over the top, to his 165,000 social media followers. James captioned it: "Zulu has a special Valentines message for you," alongside a series of heart and paw print emojis.

It marked his second post of the year since taking two months away from Instagram. On Tuesday, James posted a photo of himself cycling on London's Albert Bridge, with his beloved pooches Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel.

He wrote: "We're back. After a detox of all things social media Me, Ella & Co + our beloved bike are back. It’s been over a year now since writing publicly about my experiences with clinical depression & how my dogs played a vital role in my recovery. This year I want to focus on hi-lighting how amazing dogs really are, not just from a pet perspective, but how your physical & mental health can benefit too (and much more)."

Kate and Pippa's brother bravely opened up about his battle with clinical depression over the years in an interview with The Daily Mail last year. He added that it was actually his eldest sister's mental health campaign that had convinced him to come forward about his experiences. He explained: "I feel compelled to talk about it openly because this is precisely what my brother-in-law Prince William, my sister Catherine and Prince Harry are advocating through their mental health charity Heads Together."

James and Alizee got engaged last year

James announced his engagement to French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in October 2019. The pair reportedly owe their relationship to James' dog Ella, when Alizee greeted the black cocker spaniel in South Kensington Club in 2018.

The couple spent Christmas in St. Barts with James' parents Carole and Michael Middleton, his sister Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their one-year-old son Arthur.

