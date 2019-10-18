James Middleton and fiancée make first appearance since engagement with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Both couples have recently announced their engagements

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement on Thursday – and they were joined by fellow husband and wife-to-be Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The two couples both attended the London premiere of Apple's documentary, The Elephant Queen at London's Electric Cinema, alongside the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Thandie Newton, Emilia Fox and Holly Branson.

James and Alizee – who confirmed their engagement at the beginning of October – were fashionably in sync wearing cord jackets in tonal shades of navy and maroon. Alizee's engagement ring was concealed from view as she wrapped her left arm around her husband-to-be to pose for a photo as they arrived for the screening.

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet attended the premiere of The Elephant Queen

Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, was wrapped up in a checked coat over a tan dress, black tights and ankle boots. She appeared in good spirits as she made her entrance with Edoardo, who looked smart in a suit and white t-shirt.

GALLERY: Royal engagement rings to swoon over

WATCH: See Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

It has been an exciting few weeks for both couples, who have each announced their engagement news. Princess Beatrice confirmed her plans to marry Edoardo following a year-long relationship at the end of September, with a statement from Buckingham Palace that read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

STORY: James Middleton breaks silence after engagement news with emotional post

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also attended the premiere

At the beginning of October, James confirmed reports that he had proposed to his girlfriend, presenting her with a beautiful sapphire engagement ring. "She said OUI. Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news," he wrote on Instagram. Edoardo was one of the first to congratulate James and Alizee on their own engagement news, commenting on the 31-year-old's Instagram post: "Adorable – congrats guys."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.