Prince Andrew braved the elements on Saturday morning as he was spotted enjoying a low-key horse ride around the grounds of Windsor Castle. The 60-year-old drove himself in his Range Rover from his official residence, the Royal Lodge, to the castle's grounds for the morning ride and was accompanied by a member of staff. His outing comes after it was revealed that he is set to miss this year's Commonwealth Day service on 9 March.

The Duke of York has attended the Westminster Abbey ceremony on a number of occasions, but will not be making a public appearance with other senior royals this year. In 2019, Andrew accompanied his mother, the Queen, as she arrived at the service by car. But he will be absent on Monday having stepped back from royal duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew enjoyed a low-key horse ride around Windsor

In a statement issued by the Prince in November, he confirmed: "I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission. I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Prince Andrew drove himself from his royal residence

Sources close to Andrew told HELLO! Online at the time that the Duke has stepped back from royal duties, but remains a senior member of the royal family and will continue to attend core royal events, including Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot and Remembrance Sunday, particularly given his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier guards, among other military titles. He will not be carrying out public engagements relating to his patronages.

