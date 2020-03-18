The Countess of Wessex returns to work after illness Sophie was due to visit Yorkshire last week

The Countess of Wessex has resumed her royal duties after cancelling engagements last week, due to illness. According to the court circular, Sophie, 55, held a meeting with the Defence Medical Welfare Service in her role as patron, at St James's Palace on Tuesday afternoon. The charity provides help and support to the Armed Forces community and other frontline staff whenever they are receiving medical treatment.

Sophie first visited the DMWS's headquarters in 2016 and met members of staff, service users and Trustees to hear about the charity's work and its impact over the last 75 years. The Countess is Grand President of the St John Ambulance, one of DMWS' parent organisations and she is also Colonel in Chief of the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps, alongside whom, DMWS Welfare Officers work, across the world.

HELLO! understands the Countess was due to carry out three engagements across Yorkshire last Wednesday but had to postpone them, due to illness. Sophie had been due to visit The Old Fire Station in Gipton, Leeds, but sadly was forced to cancel her appearance.

Sharing the news on their Twitter page, The Old Fire Station wrote: "We are sorry to announce that HRH the Countess of Wessex is unwell and has had to postpone her planned visit to our community hub this afternoon. We wish her a speedy recovery," before adding: "(And don't worry, it's not COVID-19) We look forward to welcoming HRH in the future."

The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended the Commonwealth Day service with the Queen and members of the royal family earlier this month. The couple also carried out engagements in Essex on the day of Prince Edward's 56th birthday last Tuesday. Her Majesty's youngest son was given a giant card and cake from local wellwishers to celebrate his special day.

