Sarah Ferguson shares most stunning unseen wedding photo of Princess Eugenie on her 30th birthday

Sarah, Duchess of York often shares beautiful photos of her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on Instagram, but it appears the mum-of-two has been saving the most gorgeous snap for Eugenie's 30th birthday. The Duchess uploaded a candid, never-before-seen image of her younger daughter taken on her wedding day back in 2018 when she married long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's exquisite wedding dress goes on display

The blushing bride radiated pure joy and looked picture-perfect as she beamed at the camera, tilting her head to one side. Fans were given a close-up of Eugenie's glittering Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara and her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding dress. Proud mum Sarah captioned the post: "My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day… and my little girl is 30 today and Happy Birthday my little magic dust."

MORE: James Jordan reveals struggle with baby daughter amid coronavirus

Sarah shared this gorgeous photo of her daughter on her 30th

Sarah's followers couldn't resist commenting under the delightful snap, with remarks including "Looking like a true Princess", "That smile" and "Beautiful like her Mum!" One fan also replied: "Happy Birthday. Hopefully you can have a lovely celebration with all your friends and family once this is all over."

MORE: Amanda Holden reveals very impressive home-schooling set-up for daughters

The Princess tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in 2018

It's likely that Eugenie is marking her birthday by self-isolating at home with her husband Jack. The couple live at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace, while Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice is based nearby at St James's Palace. Their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, who are divorced but on great terms, live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The close-knit family will surely celebrate in style once the coronavirus is beaten.

The York family are also looking forward to Beatrice's wedding, which is scheduled for Friday 29 May. Sadly, the bride-to-be has had to cancel her reception plans in the grounds of Buckingham Palace given the current pandemic. The palace has not yet shared an update on Beatrice's big day, but if all goes to plan, the Queen's granddaughter will be saying "I do" to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James's Palace this spring.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.