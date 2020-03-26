King Felipe of Spain makes hospital visit in gloves and face mask during coronavirus pandemic Royal families across the globe have been affected by COVID-19

King Felipe visited a Spanish emergency hospital on Thursday alongside health ministers, and the royal wore a face mask and gloves for the occasion, making sure to protect against the coronavirus. The hospital was built in the space of just a few days, and the monarch thanked those who were involved in its speedy erection, adding that the hospital acted as a source of hope for the Spanish people.

Royals across the globe have been affected by the current coronavirus pandemic, and King Felipe himself was tested for the virus alongside his wife Queen Letizia. The royal couple decided to go ahead as a precaution after Letizia came in contact with a government official who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prince Albert II of Monaco has also tested positive for COVID-19, as has Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria. Closer to home, Prince Charles announced that he too had received a positive diagnosis after displaying only mild symptoms. In a statement released on Wednesday, a spokesman for the royal said: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

It added: "The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Meanwhile, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently residing at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty, 93, began her Easter break early at the Berkshire palace last week, while Prince Philip, 98, was flown there by helicopter from Sandringham, Norfolk. Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

