How the royals are staying fit during the coronavirus lockdown From the Queen to the Duchess of Cambridge, the royals are an active family

The government's current guidelines allow one form of exercise a day outside during the UK coronavirus lockdown. The royals have remained at their respective homes, carrying out their engagements remotely instead, but HELLO! has taken a look at how the Queen and her family may be using their down-time to stay active with some of their favourite hobbies.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate playing tennis during an engagement in Essex in 2018

Kate is naturally sporty and was a keen athlete while she was at school. No doubt Kate will let off some steam with a daily run or walk. The Cambridges are believed to be staying at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, which has a swimming pool and a tennis court. Kate has been receiving tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham, according to reports last year, and she can easily practise her skills at her country home.

The Duchess recently spoke about parenting on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and she said that she loves being outdoors with her family, adding: "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying those foundations. It's such a great environment to actually spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this'. And actually, it’s so simple."

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan would regularly post about yoga on Instagram

As Prince Harry and Meghan settle into their new life in LA, no doubt the Duchess will try and fit in some yoga practice. In an interview with Best Health in 2016, Meghan revealed that her interest in the hobby came from her close relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland. "Yoga is my thing," she said. "My mum is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mummy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven." She continued: "I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.'"

The Queen

The Queen pictured horse riding in Windsor in April 2019

Her Majesty may be approaching her 94th birthday, but it's thought she still indulges in her passion of horse riding. She had her first riding lesson at the age of three and was given her first pony, a Shetland mare named Peggy by her grandfather King George V, on her fourth birthday. The Queen is currently staying at Windsor Castle during the UK lockdown and we're wondering if she's been out in the grounds for some daily exercise. The monarch was pictured enjoying a horse ride in her Berkshire residence in November 2019.

Lady Louise Windsor

Prince Edward and Lady Louise horse riding in March 2020

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's eldest child, 16, developed a passion for horse riding from a young age, just like her grandmother, the Queen. Lady Louise and her father, Prince Edward, were last pictured enjoying a horse ride in Windsor at the end of March, which is close to their Surrey home, Bagshot Park.

