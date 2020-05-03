Two members of the British royal family had a reason to celebrate on Sunday 3 May. Autumn Phillips and Jack Brooksbank, who both married into the Firm, share the same birthday. Canada-born Autumn turned 42 and is likely to have spent the day with her daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, eight, at her home on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Autumn and husband Peter Phillips issued a statement confirming their separation in February after twelve years of marriage. The pair have agreed to divorce and will share custody of their daughters. Princess Anne's son Peter and Autumn made their first public appearance together following their announcement in March, when they attended Cheltenham Festival with Peter's sister Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

Peter and Autumn at Cheltenham Festival in March

Meanwhile, Jack celebrated his 34th birthday with his wife, Princess Eugenie, at her family's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. The pair, who usually live in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, have been isolating at the Duke of York's residence during the coronavirus lockdown. Last year, Eugenie posted a previously unseen selfie of the pair on her Instagram account, writing in the caption: "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack."

Jack and Eugenie on their wedding day in 2018

The couple, who married in October 2018, celebrated their ten-year anniversary together lasy weekend. The Princess shared photos of the couple snuggled up in their garden, captioning the snaps: "Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today and we are lucky enough to be together at this time." Eugenie met Casamigos tequila brand ambassador Jack during a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland in 2010.

The pair have been doing their bit to help the UK coronavirus relief effort, by delivering meals and care packages to hospital staff across London.

