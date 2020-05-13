It seems that Princess Sofia of Sweden has taken a leaf out of the Duchess of Cambridge's book! Prince Carl Philip's wife captured a beautiful photograph of her husband to celebrate his 41st birthday on Wednesday, and the 35-year-old's efforts have been shared on Instagram.

Doting mum Sofia snapped some images of Carl Philip on the stairs of their family home at Djurgården in Stockholm, and even received a photo credit in the social media post. Royals are known for recruiting professional photographers to take their portraits, but this was the first time Sofia stood behind the camera for her husband's official snaps.

How impressive is Princess Sofia's work?

What's more, it was recently revealed that doting mum Kate has learned a few tips from her father Michael Middleton. Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph's Associate Editor for Politics and Royals, explained during an appearance on This Morning: "I was speaking to somebody who knows the Duchess well, who pointed out that her father, Michael Middleton, is a good photographer and really enthused by camera work generally and he taught her everything she knows apparently."

Duchess Kate has become renowned for her photography skills, often sharing incredible images of her family on special occasions, such as on her children's birthdays. In fact, Michael was the person who took the photo of Prince William and Kate and a then-newborn Prince George in August 2013. The former flight dispatcher captured his eldest daughter and her husband sitting in the garden of his Bucklebury home just a month after his first grandchild George was born.

Kate recently made an appearance on This Morning herself to talk about her exciting new community photography project with the National Portrait Gallery, which is encouraging people of all ages to submit photographs to capture the nation during the coronavirus lockdown, saying: "I think we've all seen some incredible images out there and heard some amazing stories and some desperately sad stories, but also some really uplifting ones as well. And I really hope that through a project like this we might be able to showcase some of those stories to document and share a moment in time I suppose that we are all experiencing."

