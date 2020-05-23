Mike Tindall has opened up about his plans to send daughter Mia, six, back to school in June after admitting home-schooling has been "frustrating" at times. The former rugby star spoke about his family life in isolation during a rare interview, revealing he and wife Zara Tindall – who also share daughter Lena, one – hope to put their eldest child back in a classroom on 1 June, in line with government guidelines. He added that while there is no "ideal situation", he feels it is important for children to have "some independence".

Speaking about his home-schooling efforts, Mike told The Telegraph: "Zara still has hopes that the horses will get back, they still need training and working on, so I get to be a teacher in the mornings which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating. I don't think any child is a great home schooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents."

He added: "Mia enjoyed it the first week because it was different being around mum and dad all the time. But then ultimately it's the same people who are telling her off or telling her what to do and I think she gets bored of that."

Mike and Zara Tindall hope to send Mia back to school on 1 June

Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that the government's aim is to implement a phased return to school, that would start with students in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 returning to class first. Boris said: "On step two – at the earliest by June 1 – after half term – we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with Reception, Year 1 and Year 6. Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays. And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport."

